2 missing after tugboat sinks in MS River

Shelby County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank in the Mississippi River.

Rescue crews set up a command post at the Mud Island Amphitheater Boat Ramp. The crews suspended their search at about 5 p.m. Friday after the sun went down and will resume Saturday morning.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said the pilot and a crew member are missing. The tugboat sank about three miles from Mud Island.

"The Mississippi River is not safe under any condition. The good thing is there's a light breeze, there's no waves out there, that makes it easier to see anything on the water, but time is of the essence. The faster we can find these folks the better off they're going to be," Farrell said.

There are very few details available about who the missing boaters are.

WMC Action News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.