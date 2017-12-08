DeSoto Co. soldiers set to deploy after holidays

This holiday season means a little more to soldiers in North Mississippi.

The Mississippi National Guard has received orders to deploy to Kuwait. In 2018, 4,200 soldiers from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team will mobilize in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

"This is the headquarters for the 2nd Battalion 198th Armored Regiment, so we are a small part of the brigade," 1st Lt. Matthew Smith said.

Hernando is the host city of Cobra Company 198th Armored 2nd Battalion, and 135 soldiers will come from DeSoto County.

This isn't the first time this team has been deployed.

"This is our third deployment since 2001. We deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom 3 from August of 04 to January of 06," Smith said.

The combat team also served in the 2009 Iraqi Freedom mission, and Smith said the team is ready for another deployment.

"We've done it before we are trying to gear up and get ready to do it again," he said.

The battalion headquarters is stationed in Senatobia.

Soldiers in the brigade don't only serve our country but also their community, and as the holidays come, Lt. Smith said this one is going to be special.

"I hope all the soldiers enjoy this time spending as much time with their family cause we won't be here until Christmas 2018. So I'm telling all the soldiers to appreciate their families, kids, and spouses," he said.

The 198th 2nd Brigade combat team of DeSoto County will head out early Spring 2018.

