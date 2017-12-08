Coach inspires healthy habits through running club

We are sending a High 5 to Oakhaven Elementary School for inspiring healthy habits through a running club.

Jeremiah Bland is the volunteer coach for the school's running club.

Bland says the club is about teaching the importance of nutrition.

Each month, the team participates in at least one 5K race.

According to SCS, the Oakhaven running club is one of nearly 30 in the district.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.