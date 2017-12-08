U of M implements changes to campus Greek life

University of Memphis officials are making changes to Greek life on campus with safety in mind.

November's new rules still come mixed reviews from students on campus.

The changes to U of M on-campus Greek organizations implemented last month provided more structure and holds these students to higher standards.

It comes in the wake of universities like Texas State, LSU, and Penn State, who were given sanctions by university officials after the tragic deaths at fraternity events.

U of M hasn't completely escaped the scandal this year. A couple of incidents at Greek chapters resulted in suspensions.

“It's like a few bad grapes in a bunch,” said junior Will Smith. “There's a lot of good guys in there that are complaining about it that just don't feel like these meetings and guidelines need to be completely directed at them.”

All fraternity and sorority members were required to attend meetings to learn about hazing prevention and sexual assault prevention by Dec. 6 to stay in good standing with U of M.

The university also tightened up its rules on alcohol inside Greek houses and rules at parties.

“I do like how there is actual activism and movement going on here at the University of Memphis, but I just hear mainly negative connotation towards these meetings,” Smith said.

Dr. Darrell C. Ray, U of M Vice President for Student Affairs, said the staff had been working on ways to strengthen the Greek community since this summer. The primary objective is to have a thriving Greek community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.