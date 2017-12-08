Suspects bound to grand jury in downtown assault

Four men have been bound over to a grand jury on attempted murder charges for the early-morning beating on Oct. 27 of an Arkansas couple in downtown Memphis.

The defendants were bound over after a preliminary hearing Thursday before General Sessions Criminal Court Judge Ron Lucchesi.

The 24-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man she was with had been to a concert and dinner on Beale Street and were walking along South Main near Exchange when they were attacked around 2 a.m.

The man was found dazed and with severe head wounds and was bleeding from his mouth and nose. A short time later, the woman was found unconscious and seriously injured a block south at Main and Poplar. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said video surveillance showed four men hitting and kicking the couple while they were on the ground. One suspect was seen picking up the woman and carrying her away, while another video showed two defendants place the woman on the ground and pull her pants down.

Bound over to the grand jury were:

Torris Looney, 39, on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery and especially aggravated kidnapping. He is in custody on $300,000 bond.

Tony McKinney, 29, two counts attempted second-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. He is in custody on $150,000 bond.

Jeffrey Hargreaves, 34, two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is free on $30,000 bond.

Antoine Neely, 25, two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was released on his own recognizance.

