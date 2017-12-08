'Inside Out' project stops in Memphis in support of Dreamers

Students at Christian Brother's University posed for the camera, but this isn't just any portrait.

It's part of the nationwide art project called Inside Out.

"We're using art and art installations as a means to mobilize support for Dreamers and more specifically for the DREAM Act," Paola Ramos said.

Organizers said it's to get enough attention and support so the DREAM Act can be passed by Congress before the end of the year.

Memphis is one of the last stops in the 35-city tour before they end in Washington D.C.

"What we're trying to do through these pictures is for people to understand the real faces and stories and voices behind dreamers," Ramos said.

This is a quick process--it only takes a few minutes. People go to the back of the van to take their picture; it's printed off the side of the van then put up on the wall to join the others.

CBU President John Smarrelli was one of the first in the booth.

"Hopefully to promote legislation that will move this country forward," Smarrelli said.

He was later joined by students wanting their own face added to the wall like freshman Rafaela Minor. She said her mother came to the United States from Mexico, and it's through her hard work that Minor's at CBU now.

"There's people going through tough situations with this, so it's not just a picture. We're all united," Minor said.

The photos are displayed on campus and on the projects social media pages.

The next stop for the tour is Nashville.

