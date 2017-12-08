Presidential visit to new civil rights museum draws mixed opinions

A civil rights museum is set to open Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi complete with a presidential visit from President Donald Trump.

However, there's been controversy facing the opening of the new museum.

From one civil rights museum to another, the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis is excited to see another one opening.

"We're hoping that their opening will be all that they're wishing for, it's an important moment," said Faith Morris with NCRM. "We are wishing the very best for the Jackson, Mississippi Civil Rights Museum; we're excited to have another museum that will tell the story of the Civil Rights Movement.”

But the excitement is met with controversy. Several activists said they're not sure if they'll attend the opening Saturday if President Trump is there.

"How do they come to Mississippi and lock arms with the president and sing kumbaya, as though everything is all well in fine when in Washington you can't even pass a decent bill?" said activist Flonzie Brown Wright.

Congressman John Lewis is among those who said he may not take the stage. In a statement, he said that Trump's attendance and "hurtful policies" are an insult to those portrayed in the museum.

Trump announced Friday that he will participate in private events at the new civil rights museum rather than the public ceremony.

Meanwhile, leaders with NCRM in Memphis said they hope the chaos doesn't impact the importance of the historic day.

Morris and other NCRM in Memphis employees said they're planning to take a trip down to visit soon.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.