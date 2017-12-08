Multiple fires set intentionally inside Target

A Mid-South Target store is recovering after someone set multiple fires inside.

It happened at the Colonial Avenue location.

Fire investigators are now going through the store's security camera footage in hopes of finding who is behind the arson in this Target last Saturday.

Holiday shoppers filled Target on Friday, scooping up the latest sales and checking off gifts off their list.

Shoppers WMC Action News 5 spoke with said they saw no sign of a fire inside the store.

“I didn't see anything,” said shopper Shon Love.

“Well, they've done a really good job then of covering, because I couldn't even tell,” said shopper Laurie Bridgewater.

The Memphis fire department says those fires caused thousands of dollars in damage.

About $2,000 worth of store items were damaged, and there was another $10,000 in damage to the store.

“I would just hope that they would improve their security to watch for people who are suspicious,” Bridgewater said.

All the fires were intentionally set, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Investigators believe the first one was lit in the women's clothing area.

A small melted patch of carpet appears to be the only evidence left behind.

“There's lots better things to do and we certainly want to be a blessing to others and not cause harm, so I would just hope that they would mature and grow and just find a better way,” Bridgewater said.

We were told Target was closed for a few days to make repairs and clean up the store.

“There are so many people need things this time of the year especially, and then for people to be doing that it's just totally wrong,” Love said.

We reached out to Target's corporate office for comment on the investigation, and the company has yet to return our email request.

