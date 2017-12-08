Police release surveillance video of business owner's killers

Memphis police hope a video will be the big break in a murder case.

A dark blue Chevrolet Impala or Malibu followed by a work van was used as a distraction, getting Cody Guidry away from his family's general mechanical business on East Person on November 18.

Police are looking for the man driving the car who claimed to need help on his heating, having Cody follow him before driving erratically and losing him.

Meanwhile, accomplices tried to rob the business but ended up shooting and killing Cody's father Steve and injuring the dogs who tried to protect him.

Cody is happy police are keeping up the search to find his father's killers.

"They're working hard," Guidry said. "I'm glad they're doing what they're doing. We'll find them."

For Cody, the emotions are still very strong remembering how in the minutes he was gone, his dad was killed. Cody was the first to find him upon returning to the business.

"I'd see him and talk to him all day every day. It tears me up," he said.

Now, this son is pleading with everyone watching because this clue could make all the difference in bringing a family some justice.

"If you know anything or seen those cars or the people, call it in," Guidry said. "Because if they're willing to do that here they're willing to do it anywhere else, your house."

Police say other suspects were driving a gold or tan SUV. If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.