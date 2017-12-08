Family loses job, home, car before Christmas

It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work.

But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.

“I'm angry, I’m sad, I'm just disgusted,” said Randi Taylor. “This will be the second Christmas in a row that we hadn't been able to have a Christmas.”



For Randi and her family, the holiday lights and Christmas cheer are a big reminder of their struggle.



“I'd like it to look like a very happy Christmas,” Randi said.



But so far, it's not.

She and her parents have been living at hotels in West Memphis, Arkansas for a few weeks now, homeless, worrying how they'll eat and where they’ll sleep.



“There are some good people out there, we just got to find them,” Randi said.



Randi said her father lost his job this week.



“Now we don't have any money coming, so now we don't have a place to go,” Randi said.



Her mother is also disabled and is now in the hospital. She said her mom has shingles, she's diabetic, and has had several heart attacks over the past few years.



“Sometimes it's hard for me to be positive but I've got to be positive for them so I can be strong,” Randi said.



To make matters worse, Randi's car, the family's only way of getting around, recently caught fire.



“We thought we had it fixed and it blew up on us,” Randi said.



Randi set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money for her family.

If not, prayers will suffice as this family tries to enjoy Christmas hopefully in a place they can call home.

