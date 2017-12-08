Suspect, victim shot during cell phone store robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a cellphone store robbery.

It happened Friday evening at the Boost Mobile at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive.

Investigators say one person was hit and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. One of the suspects was also shot and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He was last listed in critical condition. 

If you know anything about this case, call Memphis Police Department.

