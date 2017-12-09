Holiday art exhibition bring fine arts to the Mid-South - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday art exhibition bring fine arts to the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Winter Arts 2017 is the Mid-South's premiere holiday market. 

The exhibition features unique hand-crafted gift ideas like artwork, jewelry and more. 

The event is free and located at Park Place Centre at the intersection of Ridgeway Road and Park Ave. 

Winter Arts runs until Christmas Eve. 

