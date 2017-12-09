Man critical after Winchester Road shooting

One man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Memphis police said the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Winchester Road, near the intersection of South Goodlett Street off Lamar Avenue.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect, is described as a tall man with a dark complexion in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a dark skull cap and dark clothes, and he ran away from the scene in a dark gray Ford Expedition.

If you have any information about this case, call Memphis Police Department.

