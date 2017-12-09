75 graduate from city’s Manhood University

Teaching men to be leaders is part of the mission of the city's Manhood University.



Seventy-five men completed this year's five-week course on topics like financial literacy, conflict resolution, job training, and trust and respect.



From the program, graduate Gideon Adams hopes to create a legacy of success for his family.



“What I really want out of life is to have a setup for my children's children's children,” Adams said.



Community members gathered at New Sardis Baptist Church on Saturday to celebrate the group.



The program, led by the city's community affairs assistant Ken Moody, is a partnership with several area churches.

“I want to see five years from now men who have healthy families, healthy minds, healthy relationships and who are valuable, productive citizens to our community, that's my desire,” said Pastor Ricky Floyd from Pursuit of God Transformation Center.

It's not every day that a person is offered a job on the spot following graduation, but it's a possibility after the Manhood University ceremony where employers are lined up to put these guys to work.

“12,000 jobs created in the last two years and we have 15,000 more jobs that cannot be filled,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.



In order to fill those positions, Strickland believes job training is a top priority. He says if men are committed, the city will meet them halfway.

“We will give them the tools and opportunities and point them in the right direction but they've got to do most of the work and these men seem to be willing to do that,” Strickland said.

“Honestly, we need more men into the program and more men being involved,” Adams said.

