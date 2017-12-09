MPD introduces new PSA about preventing vehicle thefts

The Memphis Police Department has a new way of getting their message "stow it, don't show it" across.

It's a public service announcement that's now on their Facebook page.

The video reminds people never to leave their car running and unattended.

It also encourages you to remove any items that are valuable from your car, lock the doors, and take your keys.

