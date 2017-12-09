U of M police investigate sexual assault on campus

University of Memphis Police is investigating an overnight sexual assault in South Hall.

According to the alert sent out to students, the complainant knew the male who allegedly assaulted her.

U of M officials sent out an email to faculty, students and staff, saying in part:

Police Services is investigating the report of a sexual assault that occurred yesterday evening, Friday, December 8, in South Hall. The incident was reported to police around 3:30 p.m. today. The male respondent is known by the complainant. The University Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from the Memphis Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the University Police or the Memphis Police Department.

We asked students how safe they feel on campus.

"There's definitely times when I'm scared but for the most part I feel pretty safe,” said UofM freshman Rebecca McNutt. “They do their best to have campus police services around. I know where I could go if I ever felt unsafe.”

This comes after students protested on campus in October after two students claimed they were raped. The university also held a town hall meeting to address the cases.

Details are still limited at this time. We are working to gather more information.

