City Watch issued for missing endangered teen

Memphis police need your help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.

Chrishawn Lewis, 16, left home at about 4:48 p.m. and has not been seen since. He has a mental condition and requires medication. He was possibly last seen near Mimosa and Harold on a bicycle.

Lewis stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black and white hoodie, blue skinny jeans, and black boots.

If you know where he is, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.