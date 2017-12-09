Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting

A woman is dead after a shooting Saturday night, Memphis police confirmed.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the Fariona Square Apartments off Eastwind Drive in Whitehaven.

A woman was shot and pronounced dead on arrival. No suspect information is available.

At least one person was taken into police custody, according to our crew who reported to the scene.

Call 901-528-CASH if you know anything about this case.

