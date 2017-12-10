Mid-South Ice House host holiday spectacular

The Mid-South Ice House is hosting a holiday spectacular on ice.
The Figure Skating Club of Memphis will give a holiday performance featuring classic scenes from The Polar Express, The Nutcracker and Frozen.
The club provides ice skating lessons for all ages and regularly puts on shows for the public.
Tonight is the last night for the Holiday Classics Spectacular.
Tickets are $10-$25 and can be purchased online or at the door.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.