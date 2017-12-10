Mid-South Ice House host holiday spectacular

The Mid-South Ice House is hosting a holiday spectacular on ice.

The Figure Skating Club of Memphis will give a holiday performance featuring classic scenes from The Polar Express, The Nutcracker and Frozen.

The club provides ice skating lessons for all ages and regularly puts on shows for the public.

Tonight is the last night for the Holiday Classics Spectacular.

Tickets are $10-$25 and can be purchased online or at the door.

