Car catches fire at Memphis gas station

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A vehicle goes up in flames at a Memphis gas station.

The fire happened at a Citgo on Knight Arnold Road Saturday. 

Those in the car did make it out safely. 

No word on what caused the fire.

