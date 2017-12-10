Man arrested for shooting, killing pregnant girlfriend

Memphis police have identified the woman shot and killed Saturday night in Whitehaven.

Keosha Miller was pronounced dead on arrival near the Faronia Square Apartments off Eastwind Drive.

Police said Miller was at least three months pregnant, and the shooting also killed her unborn child.

The victim's boyfriend, 24-year-old Brandon Freeman, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Witnesses said they saw Freeman running from the apartment complex immediately after they heard the shots fired and called Freeman to ask what was happening. Freeman told the witnesses that some random guys fired shots at him and his pregnant girlfriend, and she was hit.

Freeman later admitted to police that he shot Miller because he was unsure if he was the baby's father. He said it was the easiest way he could think of to get out of the relationship.

WMC Action News 5 investigators will continue following this story and update it as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.