Councilwoman to host summit on ending crime

Memphis City Councilwoman Janis Fullilove said it's time for victims of crime to have a voice.

So, she decided to hold a public crime summit to let residents share their solutions to end crime.

Fullilove said the summit is an opportunity for residents to meet with her and police to talk about ways to curb criminal activity.

It's not Fullilove's first time hosting an open conversation about crime, but it's a topic she said people stop her in the grocery store to discuss.

“They began talking about crime and how the criminals were running up and down the street and had guns and everything and by the time police got there they were gone,” Fullilove said.

Just Saturday, a woman and her unborn child were killed in Whitehaven. Police have charged the victim's boyfriend with first-degree murder.

Memphis police said the total number of homicides so far this year is 196, which is down from 217 this time last year.

“That's way too many, too many to be down,” Fullilove said.

Fullilove said the focus of her crime fight is combatting poverty.

“It has to be dealt with it, it has to be,” Fullilove said. “The only way people can get jobs is to be educated and to learn more and that's the only way.”

The summit will be Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in Whitehaven at Greater Faith Tabernacle Church off Shelby Drive.

