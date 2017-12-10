2 killed, 1 injured in overnight shootings

Memphis police are investigating overnight shootings that killed two people and injured another.

Police say a man was shot Sunday shortly before 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Elbert Drive in the Frayser area.

They say the victim was found shot and killed inside his car.

Two men were seen running from the scene and are still at large.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police also responded to a double shooting late Saturday just before midnight in the 3200 block of Allison Avenue, near the Binghampton area.

Officials say one man, later identified as 43-year-old Jimmy Walker, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical.

Police said a man was seen running from the scene. Officials later identified the suspect as 25-year-old Jatarius Crump and arrested him. He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, using a firearm during a felony, and domestic assault.

