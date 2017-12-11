Suspect at large after attempted robbery at Target

Memphis police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a woman on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Target parking lot on Colonial Road around 4 p.m.

The woman told police she got into her vehicle to leave the store when the suspect opened her car and tried to take her purse. He also put his hand in her mouth.

She told police she bit his hand, causing him to drop her purse. He then punched her on the left side of her face.

By then, a witness realized what was happening and ran over to help.

The suspect ran off, and no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a black and white striped sweater.

If you know anything about this case, call Memphis Police Department.

