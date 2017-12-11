Victim, bystanders fight back after Target robbery

A victim is shaken up after she bit a man who tried to rob her Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Target parking lot on Colonial Road around 4 p.m Sunday.

The young victim told WMC Action News 5 the man was parked near her vehicle. He opened her driver’s side door, reached in, and grabbed her purse.

A police report indicated the man stuck his hand inside the victim’s mouth. She bit down, and that’s what made him drop her purse. She said he also hit her face.

She screamed out for help, and that’s when some good Samaritans arrived.

A father and son heard the 25-year-old woman’s screams. They were able to pull the man off her, but he escaped. Investigators were able to get a fingerprint of the suspect from the woman’s car window.

Monday, WMC Action News 5 spotted an MPD officer driving through the lot. There is an MPD skycop camera in the parking lot, but it’s unclear how much of the attack it captured or if the footage will be released.

Shopper Kameria Hines is 18 and now uneasy, wondering if her age would make her an easy target.

“I’m young and I’m not big or anything, so somebody could snatch something from me,” said Hines.

Shopper Rita Hayes said she has her guard up after hearing about the attack.

“Be more careful, I better be,” said Hayes, “I’ve never been aware of any purse snatching or anything here.”

The victim said she is OK, but shaken up, and she couldn’t go to work on Monday.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a black and white striped sweater.

If you know anything about this case, call Memphis Police Department.

