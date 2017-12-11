King, Walters lead Middle Tennessee past Ole Miss 77-58

By CHIP CIRILLO
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nick King scored 25 points and Brandon Walters added a career-high 20 as Middle Tennessee won its fifth straight with a 77-58 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night.
Middle Tennessee (7-1) improved to 7-0 against Power Five Conference opponents from the SEC and Big Ten since 2015.
Walters hit 8 of 11 from the field and all four of his foul shots. The 6-foot-10 forward blocked four shots and made four steals. Giddy Potts added 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Middle Tennessee trailed 34-33 at halftime before opening the second half with an 8-0 surge to take a 41-34 lead and it pulled away from there.
Blue Raiders point guard Tyrik Dixon, limited to six minutes due to a bone bruise in his knee in Wednesday's win at Vanderbilt, had a career-high nine assists and no turnovers.
Marcanvis Hymon led Ole Miss (4-4) with 12 points.
The Rebels lost their third consecutive game, including two overtime setbacks.
Ole Miss' Bruce Stevens and Terence Davis added 10 points each.
Middle Tennessee improved to 6-3 against Ole Miss. Middle Tennessee won't be back in the Murphy Center for 33 days, the nation's fourth-longest road stretch.
The Blue Raiders' next home game is Jan. 11 against Louisiana Tech.
BIG PICTURE
Ole Miss: The Rebels got outscored 44-24 in the second half and a first-half lead disappeared.
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders are 2-0 against the SEC this season. King heated up after a slow start in the first half.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss hosts Sam Houston on Wednesday.
Middle Tennessee visits Auburn on Saturday for its third straight-game against an SEC opponent.
