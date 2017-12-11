Mississippi St. downs D-II N. Georgia 95-62, still unbeaten

By PAUL JONES

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Quinndary Weatherspoon had a season-high 22 points and Mississippi State remained undefeated with a 95-62 victory Saturday over Division II North Georgia at Humphrey Coliseum.

Weatherspoon was 8 of 11 from the field and made all four of his 3 point attempts. Mississippi State (8-0) now is just one of seven undefeated teams in the Division I ranks.

Aric Holman had 13 points for the Bulldogs while Lamar Peters and KeyShawn Feazell each had 11. Lanre Olatunji was the lone player in double digits for North Georgia (2-5) and he finished with 10 points.

Mississippi State grabbed control from the start and scored the first nine points. The Bulldogs led by as many as 31 points in the first half and settled into a 53-26 advantage at halftime.

In the first half, the Bulldogs shot 56.8 percent from the floor and made 6 of 12 shots beyond the arc. North Georgia managed to shoot just 34.3 percent before the break and also had eight turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

North Georgia: Saturday's game did not count on the official schedule for North Georgia and was considered an exhibition game.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' 8-0 start is the program's best since winning the first 13 games of the 2003-04 season.

UP NEXT

North Georgia continues its road schedule and will travel to Flagler College Dec. 16.

Mississippi State takes to the road for the first time this season to face Cincinnati on Tuesday.

