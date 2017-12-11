Person shot, killed overnight - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Person shot, killed overnight

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A person was killed after a shooting overnight near Wolfchase.

The shooting happened after 2 a.m. on Virginia Woods Place, near Misty Pine.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly