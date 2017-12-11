Person shot, killed overnight

A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured the hearts of a nation.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured the hearts of a nation.More >>
A person was killed after a shooting overnight near Wolfchase.More >>
A person was killed after a shooting overnight near Wolfchase.More >>
Witnesses captured brawl between security officers and a man at a Tupelo mall.More >>
Witnesses captured brawl between security officers and a man at a Tupelo mall.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a woman on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a woman on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Memphis police are investigating overnight shootings that killed two people and injured another.More >>
Memphis police are investigating overnight shootings that killed two people and injured another.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...More >>
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Police say they are investigating the incident as something that was “racially motivated.”More >>
Police say they are investigating the incident as something that was “racially motivated.”More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>