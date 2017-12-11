World showers boy with support after anti-bullying video

A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured the hearts of a nation.

The video of Keaton, a boy from Tennessee, sobbing and saying "it's not OK!" after being bullied at school has garnered the attention of countless celebrities after the video went viral on Twitter.

It started when University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano met up with Keaton to brighten his day:

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano? (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Keaton has since been invited to countless events, including the Avengers: Infinity War premiere:

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

At the UFC Headquarters:

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

A visit to ESPN:

Hey Keaton, unfortunately you aren't alone. A lot of kids are bullied, but they will be so uplifted by your courage. You're a hero, young man. You are treasured and valued. Let me know if you'd ever like to visit ESPN. You can be my special guest. https://t.co/N8mkUTYnEy — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith even invited Keaton to watch his team play the Grizzlies in Memphis:

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

That move is something the Grizzlies themselves are working on:

We’re working on it — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 10, 2017

And countless others have reached out to Keaton, proving that bullies will never prevail.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.