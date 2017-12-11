World showers boy with support after anti-bullying video - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

World showers boy with support after anti-bullying video

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Keaton (center) meets the Vols QB (Source: Twitter/@BroadwayJay2) Keaton (center) meets the Vols QB (Source: Twitter/@BroadwayJay2)
KNOXVILLE, TN (WMC) -

A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured the hearts of a nation.

The video of Keaton, a boy from Tennessee, sobbing and saying "it's not OK!" after being bullied at school has garnered the attention of countless celebrities after the video went viral on Twitter.

It started when University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano met up with Keaton to brighten his day:

Keaton has since been invited to countless events, including the Avengers: Infinity War premiere:

At the UFC Headquarters:

A visit to ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith even invited Keaton to watch his team play the Grizzlies in Memphis:

That move is something the Grizzlies themselves are working on:

And countless others have reached out to Keaton, proving that bullies will never prevail.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly