Man indicted on charges in IHOP murder

A jury indicted a man accused of killing another man at a Memphis IHOP.

The murder happened May 14.

Investigators said Charles Harris, 61, went to IHOP on Shelby Drive and grabbed a waitress (his girlfriend) by the back of the neck. A man interfered, and a fight broke out in the middle of the crowded restaurant.

Investigators said Harris pulled out a gun and shot Devin Wilson, a 27-year-old Air Force veteran.

Harris was captured in Chicago last month. He is indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a felony, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.