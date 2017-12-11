Study reveals the strictest states on DUI

As the holidays approach - and with drunk driving resulting in roughly 1 million arrests, 10,000 deaths, and $44 billion in economic damage each year - the personal-finance website WalletHub has released an in-depth report on 2017’s Strictest & Most Lenient States on DUI.



To highlight the financial downsides of driving drunk, WalletHub compared the penalties in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key areas, ranging from fines and minimum jail time to “ignition interlock device” requirements. Here are the top 10 strictest states, followed by some additional highlights from the report.



Strictest States on DUI

Arizona Georgia Alaska Oklahoma Kansas Nebraska Connecticut Utah Delaware West Virginia

Key Findings:

Red states have tougher DUI laws than blue states, ranking 23.29 and 28.00, respectively.

The average fine for a first DUI ($352) is higher than the Uber fare from Washington, DC to Philadelphia, and you could get all the way to New York with the second-DUI average ($762).

Repeat offenders spend nearly three weeks longer in jail than first-time offenders, on average.

44 states (and DC) can automatically suspend your license, before any court involvement, if you’re arrested for DUI.

In 44 states offenders are required to equip their vehicles with ignition interlock devices after a DUI.

For the full report and to see where Mid-South states rank, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.