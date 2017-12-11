Tigers WR Anthony Miller named first team All-American

Memphis senior wide receiver Anthony Miller is getting national recognition as one of the best players in the country.

Miller was named an AP First Team All-American.

Miller's name is etched alongside Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and other top players like Bryce Love and Saquon Barkley as All-Americans.

Miller caught 92 passes for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns for the 10-win Tigers.

The numbers are awfully similar to the incredible numbers Miller put up as a junior in 2016--but those stats include the Tigers' bowl game.

Miller and his squad are staying in Memphis this bowl season where they'll play Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.

Miller will finish his college career as one of the most decorated players in Memphis history, with 39 total touchdowns and is likely to make a splash on Sundays next year.

The Tigers have had just two consensus All-Americans in history: Joe Allison in 1992, and Tom Hornsey in 2013.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.