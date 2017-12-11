Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson transferring to Michigan

Quarterback Shea Patterson's time in Oxford is over.

The sophomore announced his intentions to transfer to Michigan.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has had his eyes on Patterson since sanctions were levied on Ole Miss, marking them as ineligible for a bowl game once again in 2018 and allowing players to transfer.

Patterson played in 10 games for the Rebels over two seasons, throwing for 23 touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.