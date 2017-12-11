4 men wanted for Southaven car burglaries

Southaven Police Department is looking for a group of men wanted for a string of car burglaries.

Police said the men stole a black 2003 Infiniti G35 from the Southaven area.

They were also seen in a silver Hyundai Elantra. Police did not specify if that vehicle was stolen or not.

If you know where these men may be, call SPD at 662-393-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.