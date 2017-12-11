GOODBYE ANDY: helping a vet

Salvage efforts began Wednesday to recover the towboat that sank in the Mississippi River.More >>
Collierville Schools officials said a 10th-grade student was assaulted by three fellow students after dismissal and was hospitalized after the fight.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left him in critical condition.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a building captured a shoot out that happened in the middle of Marshall Avenue.More >>
As Andy Wise looks back on his rewarding career in the Mid-South, it's not the bad guys he exposed whom he remembers. It's the innocent victims and the partners Andy pulled together to help precious people like Earnest Sanders, Jr.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
