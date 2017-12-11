Drivers pulled over, surprised with holiday cheer

Deputies, Secret Order of Boll Weevils team up to spread holiday cheer. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Drivers got a unique surprise Monday when they assumed they were getting pulled over for a traffic violation.

Michael Williams thought he was being pulled over for not wearing his seat belt. Then a green pickup truck pulled up and instead of a ticket, Williams was handed toys and iPads for his daughters.

"It showed me how great God's grace is," Williams said.

He's not the only one.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the non-profit Secret Order of Boll Weevils, and Target partnered up for this year's Operation Blue Christmas.

Deputies go out on the streets looking for traffic violations.

"[They] get to know the person for a few minutes and see if there's a need," Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner, Jr. said.

Deputies then radio in the Boll Weevils and employees at the store get to work on putting the wish list in the baskets.

Sometimes they end up with big ticket items like televisions thanks to donations.

"We'll spend anywhere between $14,000-$20,0000 depending on how the days go," Todd Brown, president of the Boll Weevils, said.

The end result is drivers fearing tickets, but walking away arms full of Christmas cheer instead.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.