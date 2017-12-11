Dog abandoned on Memphis street gets second chance

Picture of injured dog after it was found. (Source: Neighbors)

A Facebook post shared thousands of times accused a Mercedes driver of dumping a dog in the middle of a Memphis street and driving away.

Witnesses spent their weekend searching for the abandoned dog. Monday, the pup was found alive!

“The main thing was to save the dog and prosecute this lady,” said the woman who made the post. The woman requested her name not be used in our news coverage.

Over the past few days, residents have been rallying around the abandoned dog, hoping she gets a new home and proper care.

“This person does not have a heart,” said the woman who made the post. “She's not human, and I just want this person to be punished.”

She said she was riding behind a black Mercedes on Quince and Riverdale roads when she saw the driver let the dog out and keep driving.

So, she took action.

“I followed the vehicle,” she said.

She took a photo of the tag to report to police. Our investigators used that picture to track down the driver but could not make contact.

The woman posted what happened on social media and the post went viral, getting more than 2,000 likes and 9,000 shares on Facebook.

All weekend neighbors searched for the dog; some even set up traps in the area. One of those traps caught the dog safely.

“She obviously has a severely injured front leg, so she will be seen immediately by the vet,” the woman said.

Rescue groups have joined together and are now giving the dog all the love and support she needs before she finds a new home.

“She deserves a second chance,” the woman said.

No one has been charged in this case.

We’re told the dog will soon be adopted by Fighting for the Bullys Rescue in Memphis. If you want to help in her recovery or rescue, click here to visit their website or send them an email.

