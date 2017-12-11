2 shot near Memphis Medical District - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 shot near Memphis Medical District

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were shot Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Merriweather Avenue and Decatur Street, a block north of the Medical District.

MPD said both victims are in critical condition. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly