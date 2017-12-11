WMC Action News 5 celebrates 69 years on air

It's December 11, and that means Happy Birthday WMC!

Tennessee's first TV station went on the air 69 years ago at 5 p.m. live from what was Goodwyn Institute at Madison Avenue and Third Street, where First Tennessee Bank's Downtown headquarters stand today.

As WMC Action News 5 begins its 70th year of service to Memphis and the Mid-South, we’d like to say thank you to our viewers, sponsors, and many friends.

We are grateful for your many years of viewership and support and remain committed to serving as the Mid-South's news leader.

