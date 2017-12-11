Memphis church works to help those displaced by CA wildfire

The Thomas Fire in California is now the 5th largest fire in the state's history. It's burned more than 230,000 acres.

The fire is burning in Southern California, near where Father Simon Thomas last preached. He moved to Memphis a year ago, but before that he spent nine years in the area dealing with the wildfire.

"They're having a hard time. Some of them have lost their homes--maybe the home is standing but it's uninhabitable," Thomas said.

Father Thomas now leads Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Street.

The church stepped up to help.

During Sunday's service, the congregation raised money to help those in the line of the fire.

"Obviously some of the stories about the parishioners there that are hurting and the people there that are hurting, it touched [the congregation]," Thomas said. "The priest is the spiritual father of the community...being a father, that's what you do: take care of your family."

Anyone else who would like to help those families in the path of the wildfires can donate to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's fundraiser by clicking here.

