Substitute teacher, girlfriend arrested for fondling student

A substitute teacher and his girlfriend were arrested in DeSoto County for folding a student.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department arrested Steven Colby, 23, and his 18-year-old girlfriend Meara Carpenter.

Investigators said Colby and Carpenter fondled a male student from Lake Cormorant High School.

Colby is charged with fondling by a person of a position of trust, and Carpenter is charged with molestation (touching a child for lustful purposes.)

DeSoto County Schools issued a statement Monday night about the incident:

A student notified a Lake Cormorant High School guidance counselor that a Kelly Services employee sent an inappropriate text to a group of students. After investigating the situation, school officials contacted law enforcement. DeSoto County Schools' number one priority is the safety of our students and staff.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said that the Lake Cormorant High student did go to Colby and Carpenter’s home willingly.

The sheriff and investigators wouldn't say why the student agreed to go but did say he didn't go anticipating anything sexual.

People in Lake Cormorant were shocked when they heard of the arrests.

"That poor kid's gonna have that for the rest of their life,” said DeSoto County resident Kelly Carrick. “These are people he is supposed to trust."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.