Groundbreaking held for new ‘I am a Man’ plaza

Memphis held a groundbreaking for the “I am a Man” plaza on Monday.

The plaza commemorating the Memphis Sanitation Strike of 1968 is going to be at the corner of East Pontotoc Avenue and Hernando Street in the empty lot near Clayborn Temple.

Clayborn Temple played a vital role in the sanitation strike, with organizers often meeting in the church to plan marches.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said it was special to be able to honor these workers.

"It means that we are recognizing these men from 50 years ago for the bravery and courage that they took,” Strickland said. “And we're building a plaza here that hopefully people will come to and reflect on these brave men and hopefully learn something."

The plaza is expected to be completed by the end of March 2018, just in time for MLK50, the 50th anniversary of the sanitation workers strike and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

