Flu cases on the rise in Mid-South, doctors say

Mid-South hospitals are warning patients that the flu is on the rise in the area.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and Methodist both said their doctors are seeing a lot more cases of the virus.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, and body aches, and cold-like symptoms.

The best way to protect yourself and your family is to get a flu shot, wash your hands regularly, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and face.

Also, if you are sick or think you have the flu, call your doctor and stay home from work or school.

