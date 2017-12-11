Councilwoman hosts summit to fight crime

Neighbors in Whitehaven are sharing ideas about what can be done to fight crime.

Councilwoman Janice Fullilove hosted a crime summit at the Greater Faith Tabernacle Ministries on East Shelby Drive.

Some called for the National Guard to come help patrol the streets with police.

But a former employee of the now-closed Crystal Palace skating rink says there needs to be a cultural shift.

“These kids are not afraid to go to jail,” the employee said. “They are not scared. They will tell you to your face that they are not scared, that they don't care. They get they hands on these guns and they think they’re a man. But the bottom line is, and I’m going to let y'all go, we've got to start loving these babies.”

Other parents said children need more role models and to find adults they can talk to.

