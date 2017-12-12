Pete and Sam's Italian Restaurant catches fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pete and Sam's Italian Restaurant catches fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis staple caught fire Tuesday morning.

A fire broke out at Pete and Sam's Italian Restaurant around 12:30 a.m.

The fire started by an A.C. unit and did damage to the roof of the building.

The restaurant has been open on Park Avenue since 1948.

No one was injured.

