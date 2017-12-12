Accused car burglar arrested when neighbor intervenes

A man is in jail after a neighbor took matters into their own hands upon seeing a car burglar.

The incident happened Saturday morning at an apartment building on Barksdale Street.

Police said Chad Turner was breaking into his girlfriend's car, so a neighbor grabbed his gun and confronted him.

The two got into a fight, and shots were fired.

Police took Turner into custody and found several stolen items.

Turner is charged with auto burglary and assault.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.