Police: Mother pulls gun outside Whitehaven High

A Memphis mother faces charged after police said she pulled a gun outside of Whitehaven High School.

Police said Angela Williams and her daughter were leaving the gym after a musical production Saturday night.

Several people acted like they were going to fight when police said Williams took out a gun and pointed it at the ground.

Williams is charged with having a gun on school property. She said she wanted to protect her daughter.

