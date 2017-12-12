Security camera theft for naught when footage sent to cloud

Two men caught on camera stealing from a home noticed a surveillance camera a bit too late.

The camera caught the two men stealing several items from the Hickory Hill home.

One of the men noticed the camera several minutes later, and walked backwards before grabbing it.

However, the footage was sent to the cloud, allowing the homeowners and police to catch a glimpse of the burglars first.

If you know where these men may be, call police.

