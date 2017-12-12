Court denies motion for earlier decision on fate of Graceland venue

A court blocked the motion filed by Elvis Presley Enterprises to move up a court date.

The company is asking a judge to rule that a proposed 6,000-seat venue at Graceland would not violate the non-compete, non-participation rules with FedExForum.

EPE said there is no competition, and that the venue would help increase the number of local events, especially in Whitehaven.

Neither Memphis Grizzlies nor Elvis Presley Enterprises were available for comment.

